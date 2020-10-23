Cincinnati man runs 326 miles for charity

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Cincinnati man has spent that last week running from Cleveland to the Tri-State.
Last Friday Bob Engel started near Cleveland on the Ohio to Erie Trail.
Friday afternoon he arrived in Loveland after running more than 300 miles.
He says he is raising money for the Blue Line K9 Project and Parkinson’s Disease Research.
“My sister-in-law is really sick with Parkinson’s Disease and I thought we gotta throw her in there too,” explains Engel.
Bob says plenty of people along the trail have been asking him why he’s out there.
So he gives them a little piece of paper, on it says the name of his run, how far it is, and it gives a link to the Facebook page.
On that page you can find information to donate to either one of the charities that he’s supporting.
Engel has raised enough money to fund two to three police K9s.
In addition to those funds, more than $1,000 has been raised to help people fighting Parkinson’s Disease.
Engel’s sons are joining him for the run until the final couple of days.
Tony Engel plans to finish 40 miles by the end of Friday.
He says his dad is an accomplished ultra-marathon runner but this is uncharted territory for Tony.
He says if his dad can run 326 miles, he can do 40.
Engel says finding food in some of the tiny towns along the trail has been difficult.
The weather has provided plenty of challenges too.
“It was a little but warm yesterday in the sun,” Engel continues, “I had 22-degree wind chill at night, I had 48 degrees and pouring rain.”
Bob Engel will stop Friday evening when he arrives at Lunken Airport on the bike trail.
He will run the final six miles Saturday morning ending at the Roebling Suspension Bridge.
If you would like to be there when he finishes, he estimates to be done at 10 a. m. You can follow his progress here: https://www.facebook.com/half2run
