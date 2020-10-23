Code Ninjas: Educating parents, kids about risks of more screen time

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - Due to the coronavirus pandemic, kids are turning to their devices to pass the time and spending more time online.
A local business owner says he hopes to hoping to educate parents and kids by providing the right tools and information about the risks associated with more screen time.
Code Ninjas in Anderson Township is hosting an online safety series.
The group teaches the language of coding, problem solving and creative learning through STEM activities to kids ages, 4-14.
They learn how to code through a video game platform and advance or “belt up,” by learning different skills as a karate team.
For the next couple weeks, they have lined up speakers to educate parents on how to create a safe environment for their kids to thrive and know what the risks are.
On Oct. 29, there will be a discussion about online security and applying that knowledge to setting up a safety system on electronic devices.
The session on Nov. 5 is all about bullying and social media. The group plans on bringing in a resource officer and school counselor to talk about online bullying and how to get a handle on it.
Classes begin at 7 p.m. and last about 45 minutes. It’s followed by a Q & A session.
It’s free and open to the public. You can either attend in person or remotely.
“We feel that it is very important that we are giving the information out, that allows parents to make sure their kids are having fun, but we want them to be safe,” said Todd Weston, the owner of Code Ninjas franchise in Cincinnati.
“That is why we put this series together, to make sure that their time online is a safe and productive time and for parents to have peace of mind that things are set up correctly.”
If you’re interested, you can register at the in Anderson Township location or live stream the event on Facebook by visiting, www.facebook.com/CodeNinjasAndersonTownship/
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.