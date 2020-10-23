Cooler this weekend after Friday evening rain

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Look for highs in the mid 70s with a sun and cloud mix early in the day. Then Friday afternoon and evening rain returns in the form of scattered showers and possible thunderstorm. The chance of a shower ends before dawn Saturday and then the sky clears.
Saturday late morning into Sunday night the weather will be dry but Monday into Tuesday night the weather will be wet.
Daytime highs this weekend will in the upper 50s.
The sky will clear Wednesday and rain returns late next Friday and Saturday.
It looks like 1″ to 3″ of rain could fall from Friday to the afternoon of Sunday NOV 01.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.