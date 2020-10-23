Lebanon’s horse drawn carriage parade canceled due to COVID-19

LEBANON, Ohio (FOX19) - Lebanon will not have its traditional horse drawn carriage parade this year due to the coronavirus.
The Lebanon Area Chamber of Commerce said it will return Dec. 4, 2021.
“While we are extremely disappointed that we are unable to host this parade, we believe that not doing so will help prevent the spread of COVID-19, as well as protect the legacy of the Horse Drawn Carriage Parade & Festival for generations to come. The health and well-being of our community, businesses, parade participants, volunteers and guests is our number one priority,” the chamber said on Facebook.
The parade gathers hundreds of thousands of visitors on the historic streets of downtown Lebanon to kick off the holiday season.
