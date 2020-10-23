Man dies after motorcycle crash late Thursday on I-471, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash Thursday on I-471, the Cincinnati Police Department said in a press release.
Erik Ruiz, 34, was driving a Suzuki motorcycle around 10:15 p.m. Thursday from the south Liberty Street entrance ramp on to South I-471, CPD said.
As he was driving, police say Ruiz lost control of the motorcycle and hit a barrier wall.
The impact of hitting the wall caused Ruiz, who was wearing a helmet, to be ejected from the motorcycle, CPD said.
Ruiz was pronounced dead at the scene due to the injuries he suffered in the crash, according to police.
It has yet to be determined if excessive speed or impairment were factors in the crash, police said.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.