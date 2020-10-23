Manatee returns home after rehabbing at Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A female manatee is back home in Florida after spending a year rehabbing at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden.
Daphne was rescued as an orphan in 2018 by SeaWorld Orlando and was brought to the Cincinnati Zoo.
She was brought to Cincinnati as a U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service’s Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership (MRP) participant.
The Cincinnati Zoo is one of two facilities outside of Florida that offers non-critical care for manatees.
Daphne is now one of 17 manatees to be released after being rehabbed in Cincinnati, the Zoo stated.
“Caring for manatees like Daphne and other recent residents of Manatee Springs – Truffleshuffle, Pippen, Matthew, and Miles – opens up valuable space at critical care facilities like Sea World Orlando and gives the Zoo’s guests an opportunity to learn about these remarkable animals and the collaborative effort to rescue and rehabilitate them,” said manatee curator Winton Ray.
If you want to keep up with what Daphne is doing, you can follow her on the MRP’s website.
She was fitted with a tracking device before swimming away.
