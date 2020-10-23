“On a Mission” : YWCA of Cincinnati honors domestic violence victims, shares info on services

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Officials with the YWCA of Greater Cincinnati greeted guests at Everything Bagels in Eastgate Friday afternoon.
It’s a busy spot many mornings and the perfect opportunity to let Clermont County residents know about the services the YWCA offers.
The YWCA has a women’s shelter that many in the county might not know of.
Because of COVID-19, it’s unsafe to house women in the shelter so, they’re put up at local hotels.
Right now, according to the YWCA, it costs close to $36,000 a week to house, feed, and clothe the women and their children.
The YWCA is always accepting donations but also wants women in Cincinnati to know what services are available to them.
- Violence Prevention and Intervention
- Racial Injustice and Inclusion
- Advocacy and much more.
If you’re currently experiencing violence and need help, click here. Help is a text or call away.
For more information, click here.
