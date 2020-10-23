More rain, cold front coming

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - More rain and a cold front will move in Friday after the high temperature topped out at 81 degrees Thursday.
This system will cross the Tri-State starting Friday afternoon and continue into the evening, according to FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.
Temperatures will remain mild with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s.
Tonight, however, thermometers are expected to drop more than 30 degrees into the low 40s, Marzullo says.
Rain chances will end before before dawn Saturday and then the sky will clear, but it will feel noticeably cooler.
The high will struggle to reach the low 50s.
We will dry out late Saturday morning through the rest of the weekend before more rain is expected Monday and Tuesday, according to Marzullo.
Sunday will be a warmer with highs pushing into the low 60s.
Skies will clear Wednesday before more rain falls next weekend.
We could see up to 3 inches, Marzullo says.
