Motorcyclist killed in crash on SB I-71 ramp to I-471, police confirm

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A motorcyclist is dead in a crash on the ramp from southbound Interstate 71 to I-471 overnight, Cincinnati police confirm.
The motorcyclist, a male, died at the scene. The crash occurred before the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge about 10:15 p.m. Thursday, according to the Cincinnati Police Department Traffic Unit.
He wore a helmet and was the only one on the motorcycle, they said. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Speed is a factor, according to police. It’s unclear if alcohol and/or drugs were.
Cincinnati police had the ramp shut down while they responded and investigated overnight.
It has since reopened, but they said their investigation is continuing.
The motorcyclist’s name has not been released.
