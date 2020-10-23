National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveils Ohio State O-H-I-O series

MILWAUKEE, Wi (FOX19) - The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled an Ohio State Buckeyes O-H-I-O series Friday.
The series features six Ohio State football legends, according to museum officials.
There are bobbleheads of Joey Bosa, Nick Bosa, Ezekiel Elliott, Woody Hayes, Michael Thomas and Brutus Buckey in the series.
They say the bobbleheads show off the O-H-I-O chant with their arms.
“The O-H-I-O chant is one of the most notorious in all of college sports and a staple of the Ohio State gameday experience and we think fans will love these new bobbleheads," museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said.
There are a limited number of bobbleheads for sale, and the museum says they are only available through their online store.
The museum says fans can submit who they would like to see added to the series here.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.