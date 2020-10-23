Overturned concrete truck, spill closes Butler County road

WEST CHESTER TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - Crews are on the scene cleaning up a spill from an overturned concrete truck in Butler County.
Hamilton Mason Road is expected to be closed between Tarragon Court and Van Gorden Road most of the morning Friday, township officials say in a tweet.
The accident happened Thursday, according to a township spokeswoman, Barb Wilson.
She tells us a concrete mixer with the big barrel went off the edge of the road and the vehicle tipped over.
“The big barrel at some point came off the truck and rested in a resident’s yard,” she said in an email to FOX19 NOW Friday when we inquired about the incident. “Diesel spilled and had to be cleaned up which kept the road closed for until late yesterday.”
No injuries were reported.
