Police searching for two suspects after a home invasion in Carlisle

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police say they are searching for two suspects after a home invasion in Carlisle Friday morning.
Three suspects broke into the victim’s house in the 400 block of Park Avenue, according to Police Chief Will Rogers.
Rogers says one suspect is in custody in the Warren County Jail, and they are searching for two others.
During the invasion, Rogers says the suspects got into a scuffle with the victim, who was injured and taken to the hospital.
The victim has been released from the hospital, according to Rogers.
