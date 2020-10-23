Portsmouth attorney under state investigation for sex trafficking indicted

Michael Mearan, Portsmouth attorney, gets in his SUV Wednesday, March 25, 2020. His home and office across the street from the Scioto County Courthouse was raided. His RV behind his home also was searched. Mearan has long been rumored to be involved in a sex trafficking ring. The streets surrounding his home were blocked off to all traffic, as well as foot traffic. (Source: Liz Dufour/The Enquirer)