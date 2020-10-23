Reactions, messages of support pour in after passing of HCSO deputy

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Many in Cincinnati and around Ohio are reacting to news that Hamilton County Corporal Deputy Adam McMillan passed away Friday night.
Sheriff Jim Neil announced McMillan’s death outside the University of Cincinnati Medical Center about an hour after it occurred at 4:53 p.m.
McMillan, 42, was a 19-year veteran of he department. He was on duty Oct. 8 when his cruiser crashed into an oncoming Metro bus on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township. McMillan suffered serious head trauma during the crash and was in a coma prior to his passing.
Gov. DeWine tweeted:
“In honor of the life and service of Cpl. Adam McMillan, all U.S. & Ohio flags shall be flown at half-staff on all public buildings & grounds in Hamilton Co. & at the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center, & Rhodes Tower effective immediately until sunset on the day of his interment.”
Anderson Township issued a statement of mourning over the loss of McMillan Friday night.
“We cannot fathom the pain that his family is enduring but want them to know that our thoughts are with them. Adam will always be a part of our Anderson Township family. We grieve alongside his brothers and sisters in the Sheriff’s Office and will always hold Adam’s smile in our hearts,” Anderson Township Administrator Vicky Earhart said.
SORTA Board Chair Kreg Keese and CEO and GM Darryl Haley released the following joint statement:
"On behalf of the entire board and staff of the Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority, we offer our deepest, most heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the family and friends of Cpl. Adam McMillan and to his colleagues at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
“We join with the law enforcement colleagues of Cpl. McMillan, and all public servants throughout this community, the State of Ohio and this country, who mourn his tragic loss while being forever thankful for his selfless commitment, dedication and service to others.”
A GoFund Me account has been set up to help with medical expenses.
One of Corporal McMillan’s co-workers, Deputy Jason Hovekamp, is listed as the organizer of the fundraiser. In its description, he wrote in part:
"Corporal Adam McMillan has served his community as a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputy for 19 years. He has helped countless hundreds of people in their own times of crisis and need, both personally and professionally.
"Adam has participated in the Police Unity Tour during national police week in Washington D. C. 3 separate years, helping to raise thousands of dollars that went towards raising awareness and financial aid to fallen officer’s families and the National Police Memorial fund.
“For those of you who know Adam personally, you know he has a heart of gold [...]”
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.