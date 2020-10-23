Second I-275 Trump caravan parade planned for Saturday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The next I-275 Trump caravan parade is planned for Saturday.
The parade will begin at 10 a.m., according to the ‘Trump Parade Cincinnati Ohio Fill the Loop Round Two’ Facebook page.
The rules are similar to those of the first caravan, which took place Sept. 12 and drew thousands of participants.
Anyone can join round two, provided they drive on the interstate at the stated time.
They can turn on their flashers to indicate their participation, though they need not.
Vehicle decorations are encouraged but should be fastened securely.
The suggested speed is 50-55 mph.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.