Tri-State house takes ‘trick-or-treat’ experience to whole new level

ANDERSON TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - The front of the Swing family house is transformed this Halloween, just like it has been each Halloween for the last eight years.
Fog floats through a graveyard in the front of the house on Lanette Drive. Beyond lies a parade of Halloween horrors set to a chilling soundtrack that’ll raise the hair on the back of your neck.
It’s the doing of TJ Swing, an Anderson Township man who’s a bit of a scare-savant.
“Halloween’s always been my favorite,” Swing said. “I don’t trick-or-treat anymore, but I just love putting this on for the trick-or-treaters.”
Kids can come get candy at the house for the two weeks preceding Halloween — that is, if they’re brave enough to make it to the bowl.
“The best reaction is just when they come in, not when they’re scared, just when their eyes are bugged out and they’re just walking through” — Swing darts his eyes back and forth — “like this.”
The inspiration for the yard comes from Swing’s favorite horror movie, “Halloween,” and its villain, Michael Myers.
“You just don’t know where he is,” Swing said. “He’s watching you from afar, and the fact that he doesn’t run really helps. I like that he just walks after everybody he goes after… and he just gets ya.”
Swing has continued to add decorations over the past eight years.
“I kinda build a lot of this myself. Tombstones, the spider on the roof, the fence in the entrance over there… everything was kind of hand built in the backyard. Mannequins and stuff I’ll buy and I’ll decorate with clothes I have here.”
Swing wants his yard to inspire others in the area, with the goal of it becoming similar to another holiday people decorate their houses for.
“I wish this holiday season was treated kinda like Christmas, where you grab the kids, put them in the car, you go look at all the Christmas lights,” Swing said. “You know, go house to house.”
