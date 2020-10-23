University of Dayton student passed away due to complications from COVID-19

DAYTON, Ohio (FOX19) - A freshman at the University of Dayton has passed away apparently due to complications from COVID-19, the school announced.
Michael Lang, 18, was a student in the College of Arts and Sciences from LaGrange, Illinois.
UD said he passed away Thursday, Oct. 22 following a lengthy hospitalization.
“The loss of Michael calls our campus community to honor his memory and support those who are affected by his passing,” President Eric Spina said in a letter to students, faculty and staff. “We extend our deepest sympathy and prayers to his family, friends, professors and our campus community.”
The University is offering prayerful support in the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception on Friday, Oct. 23. for campus community members from 3:30 to 5 p.m.
