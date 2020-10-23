USPS holiday positions available

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Postal Service is looking to hire 145 individuals to fill mailhandler assistant positions for the Springdale Mail Processing Annex, Cincinnati Processing and Distribution Center and Cincinnati Network Distribution Center.
USPS says the positions perform mail handling, mail processing or a combination of such duties as required.
Starting salary is $16.55 an hour.
Applicants must be 18 or 16 years of age with a high school diploma. All applicants must be able to pass a drug screening and a criminal background investigation.
Available jobs are listed on their website.
After completing the online application, applicants should be sure to electronically submit the online job application.
