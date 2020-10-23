Wash’n’Glow brings arts, dancing to Mariemont car wash

MARIEMONT, Ohio (FOX19) - It’s part-dance performance, part-art installation and part-Halloween family fun in Mariemont.
It’s also a car wash.
Wash’n’Glow helps local artists hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
Nightly Thursday through Sunday, $20 will buy you a clean car and glow-in-the-dark experience at Carriage House Car Wash.
Half the fare will go to ArtsWave, which supports hundreds of local arts projects and organizations through grants.
After customers come out of the wash, they can enjoy free ice cream donated from UDF and a Halloween gift bag for kids.
Carriage House employee Nicole Christopher says hosting Wash’n’Glow was important because they want local artist to stay afloat.
“Art just brings a community together in ways that nothing else can,” Christopher said.
“Images, music… those are all the language of the heart and the mind and they touch parts of your life that you can’t put into words and you can’t quantify or put analytics to. It’s what makes us human.”
Ian Timothy Forsgren is a dancer with a group called Pones that performs across the city.
“From the nontraditional to the more traditional,” he said of the art found at the car wash. “Kind of a spectrum.”
The pandemic has hit artists hard, he said.
“All kinds of artists are just completely out of work right now."
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.