Cincinnati bar cited for violating Gov. DeWine’s alcohol curfew

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Cincinnati bar was cited this week for violating Gov. DeWine’s current health order.
Western Hills Sportsplex, known as Western Hills Live, was cited for selling alcohol after the current alcohol curfew, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Under the order, patrons can order drinks before 10 p.m. and continue to drink until 11 p.m.
OSHP agents say on Wednesday, CPD officers were able to purchase beer after 10 p.m. and witnessed staff continue to sell and allow consumption of alcohol after 11 p.m.
Overall a total of four bars in Ohio were cited overnight, agents said.
Other citations include:
- Karma Café, Akron, received a citation for after-hours consumption – Rule 80 and hindering. Agents visited the location at 1 a.m. and found the establishment to be open and allowing patrons to consume alcoholic beverages. The permit holder fled the premises after recognizing agents. Bar staff refused to allow agents to enter. The permit holder was eventually located and was criminally charged with obstruction. Karma Café was cited on September 12 for the same violations. They are scheduled to appear in front of the Liquor Control Commission in November.
- Downtown Billiards Corp., known as The DB Downtown Billiards, Wauseon, received a citation for after-hours sale – Rule 80 and improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents observed numerous groups of people gathered throughout the bar, standing and consuming alcoholic beverages, making it difficult for agents to walk through the bar. Employees and patrons were not following social distancing guidelines or wearing masks. Agents observed the permit holder selling alcoholic beverages and allowing consumption after 10:20 p.m.
- Wild Side Brewing Company LLC., known as Wild Side Brewing Company, Grand Rapids, received a citation for after-hours consumption – Rule 80. Agents observed a patron consuming beer after midnight. They also saw a cold glass of beer on the bar.
OSHP says each of the establishments will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/ or suspension or revocation of liquor permits.
