Gov. Beshear: Saturday’s COVID report is ‘frightening,’ 1,738 new cases in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 cases within the commonwealth Saturday, saying newly reported cases makes it the single highest-day “by a significant amount.”
The governor said that the one exception comes from October 11′s report, where the backlogged number of cases from Fayette County that day at 1,472 brought the total report to 2,398 new cases.
On Saturday, Governor Beshear announced 1,738 new cases of COVID-19, saying the COVID report was “in a word, frightening.”
“This is exploding all over the country. Yesterday was the highest amount of cases ever reported in a single day in the United States,” Beshear said. “We’ve got to do better, and on Monday we’ll be talking about new recommendations to counties that are in the red. We’ve got to tamp down these cases. The more cases, the more people that end up in the hospital and the more people die.”
Total number of COVID cases within the commonwealth is now at 95,480.
Eight new deaths were also confirmed in Saturday’s report, bringing the total number of deaths due to the virus to 1,404.
“We’re all tired of COVID-19 and the problems it has brought,” Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health said. “People are hurting, whether from the virus itself or the impact it has had on the rest of our lives. It’s all worse, though, when we don’t do simple things like wearing masks and socially distancing.”
Earlier on Saturday, Beshear mentioned that he and his family had been cleared from quarantine following the advice of the department for public health.
Additional info provided in Saturday’s report includes:
- Positivity rate: 5.63%
- Currently hospitalized: 840
- Currently in ICU: 208
- Currently on ventilator: 107
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race, and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
