How to make old fashioned cedar plank salmon and fresh apple martini from Bonefish Grill

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Customers can now bring Bonefish Grill right to their kitchen with recipes such as an old fashioned cedar plank Salmon and a fresh apple martini.
Ingredients:
- 2 each Cedar Planks (Find these at your local grocery store or online)
- Olive Oil Spray
- 2 each 7-8 oz Salmon Fillets, Skin Off
- 2 TBSP + 2 tsp Maple Bourbon Glaze (Recipe Below)
- Sea Salt and Freshly Cracked Black Pepper to taste
- 1 ½ fl oz Cherry Gastrique (Recipe Below)
- 1/2 tsp Parsley, Chopped
- 1/2 tsp Orange Zest
- Your Favorite Side Items
Directions:
- Soak the cedar planks in water for 6-12 hours.
- Lay out the cedar planks on a sheet tray with the smoother side up.
- Spray each cedar plank with olive oil for 2-3 seconds.
- Preheat the oven to 350°F.
- Place the salmon fillets in a small bowl and add 2 tablespoons of the maple bourbon glaze.
- Gently massage the glaze into the salmon.
- Place the glazed salmon fillets onto the center of each cedar plank.
- Wipe off any drippings from the glaze.
- Sprinkle a pinch of salt and pepper over each piece of salmon.
- Place the salmon in your preheated oven for 30-35 minutes until done and salmon can be easily flaked with a fork.
- Remove from the oven and spoon 1 teaspoon of maple bourbon glaze over each piece of salmon.
- Ladle 3/4 fl oz of cherry gastrique with whole cherries over each piece of salmon.
- Transfer the cedar planks to a plate and garnish each with a ¼ tsp of parsley and orange zest.
- Serve with your two favorite sides.
Fresh Apple Martini
Ingredients:
- Vodka 1.5 oz
- Ginger Liqueur .50 oz
- Red Apples 2 slices
- Cinnamon 1 dash
- Apple Juice 1 oz
- Fresh Sour Mix .50 oz
- Honey Syrup .25 oz
Directions:
- Muddle 2 red apple slices & a dash of cinnamon. Add all ingredients to shaker. Shake 20 times.
- Strain into a chilled martini glass.
- Garnish with a fresh apple slice & enjoy!
