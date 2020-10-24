How to make old fashioned cedar plank salmon and fresh apple martini from Bonefish Grill

How to make old fashioned cedar plank salmon and fresh apple martini from Bonefish Grill
By FOX19 Digital Staff | October 24, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT - Updated October 24 at 5:52 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Customers can now bring Bonefish Grill right to their kitchen with recipes such as an old fashioned cedar plank Salmon and a fresh apple martini.

Ingredients:

  • 2 each Cedar Planks (Find these at your local grocery store or online)
  • Olive Oil Spray
  • 2 each 7-8 oz Salmon Fillets, Skin Off
  • 2 TBSP + 2 tsp Maple Bourbon Glaze (Recipe Below)
  • Sea Salt and Freshly Cracked Black Pepper to taste
  • 1 ½ fl oz Cherry Gastrique (Recipe Below)
  • 1/2 tsp Parsley, Chopped
  • 1/2 tsp Orange Zest
  • Your Favorite Side Items

Directions:

  • Soak the cedar planks in water for 6-12 hours.
  • Lay out the cedar planks on a sheet tray with the smoother side up.
  • Spray each cedar plank with olive oil for 2-3 seconds.
  • Preheat the oven to 350°F.
  • Place the salmon fillets in a small bowl and add 2 tablespoons of the maple bourbon glaze.
  • Gently massage the glaze into the salmon.
  • Place the glazed salmon fillets onto the center of each cedar plank.
  • Wipe off any drippings from the glaze.
  • Sprinkle a pinch of salt and pepper over each piece of salmon.
  • Place the salmon in your preheated oven for 30-35 minutes until done and salmon can be easily flaked with a fork.
  • Remove from the oven and spoon 1 teaspoon of maple bourbon glaze over each piece of salmon.
  • Ladle 3/4 fl oz of cherry gastrique with whole cherries over each piece of salmon.
  • Transfer the cedar planks to a plate and garnish each with a ¼ tsp of parsley and orange zest.
  • Serve with your two favorite sides.

Fresh Apple Martini

Ingredients:

  • Vodka 1.5 oz
  • Ginger Liqueur .50 oz
  • Red Apples 2 slices
  • Cinnamon 1 dash
  • Apple Juice 1 oz
  • Fresh Sour Mix .50 oz
  • Honey Syrup .25 oz

Directions:

  • Muddle 2 red apple slices & a dash of cinnamon. Add all ingredients to shaker. Shake 20 times.
  • Strain into a chilled martini glass.
  • Garnish with a fresh apple slice & enjoy!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.