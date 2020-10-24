Mother of murdered Indiana woman speaks out about dangers of domestic violence

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The mother of an Indiana woman who was murdered Saturday morning, speaks out about the dangers of domestic violence.
Karen McCarthy says her daughter Staci Coyne, 37, was stabbed to death early Saturday by Brandon Evans, 33, a man she had been seeing for about a year.
“He punched her beat her up and then she called the cops and he was arrested they took him to jail and then he was put in jail and they held him because he had a warrant for his arrest for domestic violence against another woman,” McCarthy said.
Indiana state police say around 3 a.m. Saturday they were called to Deer Run Drive in Lawrenceburg for a disturbance.
They say when they arrived they found Evans naked and holding a knife in the hallway.
“She had a very big heart, she cared a lot about people and she cared about him apparently because he was sleeping in the woods,” McCarthy told FOX19.
Police say an officer fired at least one round, hitting and killing Evans.
They say they then searched the apartments and found Coyne, dead inside one of the apartments.
They said her apartment was ransacked like he was looking for money.
Coyne’s mom says she is sharing her story as a message and warning to women everywhere.
“Let women know they need to get out you don’t need somebody who’s going to treat you like that," McCarthy said
Detectives say the Indiana State Police will conduct the investigation.
The officer was not hurt in this incident, police say, and autopsies will be done Monday.
