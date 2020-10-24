19 News talks one on one with Democratic Vice-Presidential nominee Kamala Harris during visit to Cleveland

When asked specifically what Presidential Candidate Joe Biden means when he said, “We’re going to shut down the coronavirus, but not the country," Harris said, “There has been a failure of leadership by the Trump Administration, more than 220,000 people have died in just the last several months. Over 8 1/2-Million Americans have contracted the disease. We have over 30-Million Americans who have filed for unemployment during one time or another during these last several months. Children are unable to go to school. Businesses are shutting down. One in five small businesses in Ohio have closed. One in ten Ohioans reports people in their household being hungry. One in six renters in Ohio are finding it almost impossible to pay their rent. All of this could have been managed had there been real leadership in the White House. Joe Biden and I have a plan. We will come in and get control of this virus in a way that is responsible. Speaking to the American people about facts and truth in science, and having a national plan for testing, and for contact tracing. And God willing as soon as we get a vaccine, distribution of a vaccine -- making sure all communities have access because there are huge racial disparities in the way that this virus has attacked communities, and we will deal with that and address that as well.”