19 News talks one on one with Democratic Vice-Presidential nominee Kamala Harris during visit to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Senator Kamala Harris, the Democratic Vice-Presidential nominee spent the afternoon in Cleveland, just 10 days before the election.
Senator Harris was in town for a early vote mobilization event at the Tri-C Cleveland campus. Because of the coronavirus the event invited about 75 guests to meet and greet the Vice-Presidential hopeful. Harris had to cancel over a week ago when two members of her staff came down with the virus.
19 News was able to talk to Senator Harris one-on-one about what a Joe Biden/Kamala Harris Administration would look like.
When asked specifically what Presidential Candidate Joe Biden means when he said, “We’re going to shut down the coronavirus, but not the country," Harris said, “There has been a failure of leadership by the Trump Administration, more than 220,000 people have died in just the last several months. Over 8 1/2-Million Americans have contracted the disease. We have over 30-Million Americans who have filed for unemployment during one time or another during these last several months. Children are unable to go to school. Businesses are shutting down. One in five small businesses in Ohio have closed. One in ten Ohioans reports people in their household being hungry. One in six renters in Ohio are finding it almost impossible to pay their rent. All of this could have been managed had there been real leadership in the White House. Joe Biden and I have a plan. We will come in and get control of this virus in a way that is responsible. Speaking to the American people about facts and truth in science, and having a national plan for testing, and for contact tracing. And God willing as soon as we get a vaccine, distribution of a vaccine -- making sure all communities have access because there are huge racial disparities in the way that this virus has attacked communities, and we will deal with that and address that as well.”
On the issue of gun violence in Northeast Ohio Senator Harris says, “Joe and I feel very strongly - look we support the Second Amendment but we also have to have reasonable gun safety laws. And that includes dealing with the fact that assault weapons are designed to kill a lot of people quickly, and are weapons of war - and should be banned from civilized streets. Joe and I feel that there needs to be reasonable gun safety laws.”
Senator Harris was also asked about the economy, and how can a Democratic administration get things done if the Senate maintains a Republican majority.
Harris also served as California’s Attorney General and was a District Attorney for San Francisco.
She is the first African-American, the first Asian American and the third female Vice-Presidential running mate on a major party ticket.
