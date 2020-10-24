SPCA takes 23 out nearly 200 rescued dogs from South Korea

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Humane Society International and the Humane Society of the United States rescued 196 dogs, and out of that, 23 dogs were rescued by SPCA.
“This is the first time some of them will have a bed, the first time they’ve even walked on a floor,” said Nyketa Gaffney with SPCA. “They’ve lived their lives in cages.”
Gaffney says the dogs are getting clean, getting healthy, and getting rid of the cruel restraints they had been tied up in for years.
“We’re taking our time with them, but of course, they have to be evaluated medically. They’ll go through some behavioral analysis and get them adoptable,” Gaffney said.
SPCA officials say the 196 dogs include golden retrievers, a poodle, Korean jindos and mastiffs, Pomeranians, terriers, and a Labrador.
Humane societies in Maryland, Virginia, and Pennsylvania are also participating in the rescue efforts.
With two days of advanced notice, this is the first time the SPCA has housed international rescues.
“This is a first for the SPCA Cincinnati. We’re really excited to partner at this level; it’s a game-changer,” Gaffney said.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.