Staying dry Saturday night, before a chance Sunday

Look for a partly cloudy sky Saturday evening as temperatures drop back to the 40′s. Overnight into Sunday morning clouds will increase as temperatures drop to 41 degrees.
While we may see a shower on Sunday morning, most of Sunday stays dry and cloudy with highs in the low 50′s Sunday afternoon.
Our next front approaches on Monday and that will bring increases of rain chances both Monday and Tuesday as colder air moves in by the middle of the week.
