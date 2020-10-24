Trump supporters take to I-275 loop for second caravan parade

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Several people drove around the I-275 loop Saturday for the second caravan Trump parade.
The parade began at 10 a.m. and will last until noon.
According to the ‘Trump Parade Cincinnati Ohio Fill the Loop Round Two’ Facebook page, the group started at the Mineola Pike Shell Station exit and will end at the Turkeyfoot Road exit.
The rules are similar to those of the first caravan, which took place Sept. 12 and drew thousands of participants.
Anyone can join round two, provided they drive on the interstate at the stated time.
They can turn on their flashers to indicate their participation, though they need not.
Vehicle decorations are encouraged but should be fastened securely.
The suggested speed is 50-55 mph.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.