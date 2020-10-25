‘Adam McMillan is a hero:' Deputy passes away after two weeks in coma, sheriff says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - WATCH LIVE: Corporal Adam McMillan escorted from UC Medical Center
Corporal Deputy Adam McMillan has died, Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil announced Friday evening.
McMillan, 42, was on duty when his cruiser crashed into an oncoming Metro bus Oct. 8 on Beechmont Avenue at Eight Mile Road in Anderson Township.
A 19-year-veteran of the department, McMillan suffered serious head trauma during the crash.
He had been in a coma until Friday at 4:53 p.m., when Neil says he passed away peacefully with his family and friends by his side.
“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the community for their support,” Neil said. “I would also like to thank the professional hospital staff for their service.”
Neil continued: “Adam McMillan is a hero. He’ll continue to live in others. He is a proud organ donor.”
McMillan’s is the third death that has occurred in the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office since 1984, according to Neil.
“At this time I’d ask everyone to keep Adam’s family as well as my deputies in your prayers as we all grieve the loss of a hero who made the ultimate sacrifice by serving the citizens of Hamilton County," Neil said.
A GoFund Me account has been set up to help with medical expenses.
One of Corporal McMillan’s co-workers, Deputy Jason Hovekamp, is listed as the organizer of the fundraiser. In its description, he wrote in part:
"Corporal Adam McMillan has served his community as a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputy for 19 years. He has helped countless hundreds of people in their own times of crisis and need, both personally and professionally.
"Adam has participated in the Police Unity Tour during national police week in Washington D. C. 3 separate years, helping to raise thousands of dollars that went towards raising awareness and financial aid to fallen officer’s families and the National Police Memorial fund.
“For those of you who know Adam personally, you know he has a heart of gold [...]”
