Bengals lose to Browns in final seconds

Baker Mayfield outduels Joe Burrow at Paul Brown Stadium

Bengals lose to Browns in final seconds
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) (Source: Aaron Doster)
By Joe Danneman | October 25, 2020 at 8:03 PM EDT - Updated October 25 at 8:03 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Joe Burrow played the best game of his brief NFL career, but it wasn’t enough to outduel Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns.

Burrow, who threw for more than 400 yards for the first time in his career, threw a go-ahead touchdown to Giovani Bernard with 1:06 remaining in the fourth quarter to give the Bengals a 34-31 lead. Mayfield responded with a game-winning touchdown drive that culminated with a 24 yard touchdown pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones with 11 seconds remaining.

Mayfield finished with five touchdown passes.

Burrow finished with a career best 406 yards passing and four total touchdowns.

The loss drops the Bengals to 1-5-1 on the season.

Cincinnati hosts the Tennessee Titans next Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.