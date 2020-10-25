Bengals lose to Browns in final seconds

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Joe Burrow played the best game of his brief NFL career, but it wasn’t enough to outduel Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns.
Burrow, who threw for more than 400 yards for the first time in his career, threw a go-ahead touchdown to Giovani Bernard with 1:06 remaining in the fourth quarter to give the Bengals a 34-31 lead. Mayfield responded with a game-winning touchdown drive that culminated with a 24 yard touchdown pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones with 11 seconds remaining.
Mayfield finished with five touchdown passes.
Burrow finished with a career best 406 yards passing and four total touchdowns.
The loss drops the Bengals to 1-5-1 on the season.
Cincinnati hosts the Tennessee Titans next Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.
