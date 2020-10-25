Community celebrates life of 3-year-old girl who died after battle with cancer

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The life of a 3-year-old girl who died after a battle with cancer earlier this week was celebrated at a funeral Sunday.
Callie June Shaffer, whose fight with neuroblastoma has drawn local and national attention, passed away on Oct. 16, according to the Shaffer family.
“I know all of you are sad, but we always remember her. She’ll watch us from the sky," said Callie’s brother Tyler at the funeral.
Callie’s parents say they remain dedicated to raising money for research in honor of their daughter.
“Continue fighting for your children. Be their advocate. Be their voice," Callie’s mother Albree Shaffer said in January 2019.
The family offered thanks to those who followed Callie through her years-long cancer battle.
“We are only strong because Callie showed us true strength and gave us strength we never knew possible,” the family said.
Callie was adopted by parents Albree and Tiffany Shaffer shortly after her diagnosis with neuroblastoma, which is described as a rare type of cancerous tumor that almost always affects children.
Callie appeared to be cancer-free for a time, but the cancer eventually returned.
She enrolled in a Texas-based clinical trial for an experimental treatment in June 2020.
Callie’s parents made a heartwarming video in August showing her play in a castle, like the princess they say she always wanted to be.
They have shared Callie’s journey on Facebook through the “Callie Strong” Facebook page.
