12,000 fans fill seats at Paul Brown Stadium after state loosens COVID-19 restrictions

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Twelve thousand fans filled the seats at Paul Brown Stadium Sunday for the Bengals vs. Browns football game after the state loosened COVID-19 restrictions.
Anthony Castro and his friend Clay Kaltenbach came from out of town to see the game.
“I’m glad they’re letting people in. I’m sure it will be loud a good atmosphere, so I’m glad to be here,” Castro said.
Although they were rooting for the Browns, their presence is a win for Cincinnati because of the extra business the fans brought to downtown bars, restaurants, and hotels.
Given the expected rise in COVID-19 cases in Hamilton County, one lifetime Bengals fan, Dion Reid, says, “they’re spaced out enough, so it’s no different than going to a bar or restaurant the way I look at it.”
Reid says he went to the last home game where 6,000 fans were in the stands.
“I mean, they do a pretty good job. I went to the last game, the Jacksonville Jaguars game. They do a pretty good job of keeping people spread out.” Reid said. “I think we’re just going to have to live with it and go with it.”
Another fan traveled from Dayton to watch the game.
“Even though there’s double the amount of fans, they opened up the upper bowl, so I trust the Bengals and everything they’re doing.”
