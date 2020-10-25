Local bar closed for extra cleaning after group refused to follow COVID-19 protocol

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A local bar says they are closed Sunday for extra cleaning after a group of customers refused to follow COVID-19 protocol.
Oakley Wines said in a Facebook post a group refused to wear masks while not seated after their staff repeatedly reminded them.
They say the group grew to eleven, exceeding the bars group of ten maximum allowance for groups.
After being asked to leave, they say the group laughed at the staff and broke one of the bar’s wine glasses.
According to the Facebook post, they told the bar’s staff they shouldn’t be working if they were, “that afraid of being exposed.”
They say members of the group threatened to spit on things and said, “some other stuff y’all just wouldn’t believe.”
Oakley Wines says they have, “prided ourselves in making our guests feel cared for and giving them a bit of normalcy, safely, and while following all protocols for safe service.”
They say they are thankful this is the first ‘incident’ of this kind they have experienced since reopening four months ago.
After hearing several similar situations at other local small businesses, they say they are grateful they haven’t had anything like this happen before.
“Our guests have been kind, compassionate, supportive, understanding, and compliant and we feel so unbelievably lucky and honored and thankful to remain a part of this neighborhood, this community, this wonderful city," they said on Facebook.
They say although they have felt great support from the community but, “tonight shook us.”
So, they say as per their protocol, this group was seated far from any other table and, “they didn’t make good on any of their threats to destroy our property.”
However, they say they do plan on being closed Sunday to do some extra cleaning and, “honestly, we need a break.”
The post ends with a PSA that, “while in a restaurant or bar, or any other establishment, take the time to read posted signage and respect what the staff asks of you.”
“We want to be working, we need community, and we are grateful that you’re choosing us for date nights, celebrations, and just for a drink. Please be our partner as we navigate this weird world. We want to provide a safe place for you and us!”
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it.
