Local man says he needs helps with mother’s medical care after her stroke

PREBLE COUNTY (FOX19) - A local man says he needs helps with his mother’s medical care after her stroke months ago.
Josh Pergram says his life changed when he found his mother Connie suffering from a stroke on the morning of May 20th.
“I woke up and found her in the bed and poofed up her arm instantly and her face was drooped a little bit," Pergram described.
He says ever since that day, his mother’s health has continued to decline.
Pergram and his mother live in a rural community in Preble County and he says it’s difficult to get the medical care she needs.
“She has to be helped using the bathroom, taking a shower. She can move a little with her right side, but her left side is totally down and paralyzed," he said.
He says there is only one company in their areas that does home healthcare and there is a long waitlist.
In the meantime, Pergram says he has to take a lot of time off work to be with his mother around the clock.
“Getting 40, 50, 60 hours a week and now only getting 20 to 25 pushing 30 if I’m lucky is a huge difference," Pergram says.
With not being able to work full time, Pergram says they’ve fallen behind on all their bills and they are close to losing their home.
“Our biggest issue once we get caught up in bills would be having an aide where I can go to work. As long as I can go to work, we wouldn’t have to work on finances," Pergram said.
Pergram says his mom has always gone out of her way to help him and the community.
“My mom’s always had the bare minimum to work with. Every holiday, every birthday or anything like that she would always make something happen,” Pergram said.
He is asking that the community return the favor, and get his mom back to doing the thing she does best, going above and beyond for others.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.