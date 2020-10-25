Police identify victim in fatal West Price Hill shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Officers have identified a victim in a fatal West Price Hill shooting that happened Saturday.
Police say at around 6 p.m. they found Vincent McGrady, 57, lying in the 1700 block of Gilsey Avenue, suffering from a gunshot wound.
McGrady was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries, officers said.
Police do not have a suspect at this time.
Officers are still investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.