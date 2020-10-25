Police identify victim in fatal West Price Hill shooting

Officers were at the scene of a shooting in West Price Hill Saturday where they found Vincent McGrady, 57, suffering from a gunshot wound. (Source: Pexels)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | October 25, 2020 at 7:47 AM EDT - Updated October 25 at 7:51 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Officers have identified a victim in a fatal West Price Hill shooting that happened Saturday.

Police say at around 6 p.m. they found Vincent McGrady, 57, lying in the 1700 block of Gilsey Avenue, suffering from a gunshot wound.

McGrady was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries, officers said.

Police do not have a suspect at this time.

Officers are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

