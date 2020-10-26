3CDC announces holiday changes to Fountain Square amid pandemic

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Changes to holiday activities at Fountain Square are set in stone due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
3CDC, a non-profit real estate development company who manages the programs at Fountain Square, say they will create a safe social distancing environment for this holiday season.
The UC Health Ice Rink will be open starting Nov. 7, the same day as the Macy’s holiday tree will be installed. This year, there will be a timed reservation system with a maximum of 80 ice skaters at one time, as well as an increased cleaning process.
Officials also say that there will be bumper cars on ice, which will help with social distancing.
The Macy’s Light Up the Square event will be televised and online only on Friday, Nov. 27. Viewers will also have opportunities to participate in virtually.
Officials say the tree will be lit in advance at an unannounced day and time.
Downtown visitors are asked not to be at the square on Nov. 27 without a reservation for the ice rink.
