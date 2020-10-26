Cincinnati Metro fare free on Election Day, city officials say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -City Council member PG Sittenfeld announced Monday that City Council, Cincinnati Metro, and various stakeholders are teaming up to provide a fare-free Election Day.
Sittenfeld says he wants to make sure people go out and vote.
“You’ve heard me share many times before how important access and connectivity are to a thriving community. Access and connectivity. Access to healthcare.... Connectivity to jobs. Access to housing.... Connectivity to educational opportunities,” Sittenfeld said.
“Well, access and connectivity are also key ingredients in democracy and the democratic process. And we want to do our part to ensure access and connectivity to the polls so as to maximize democratic participation - regardless of one’s political affiliation,” Sittenfeld said.
In order to provide the free fare all day, Sittenfeld says that it will cost about $36,500 and that there will be a funding ordinance for the city to cover half of the cost. The other half will be coming from the Devou Good Foundation.
Election Day is on Nov. 3.
In Hamilton County, there are 307 polling locations and 563 precincts, Hamilton County officials said.
Voters can vote early and go to the Board of Elections located at 4700 Smith Road and vote early.
They are open:
Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Monday Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
