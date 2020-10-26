Cool and passing shower Monday afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - While rain is not the headline Monday, do expect a few passing showers during the afternoon, with a tad more widespread rain late night into Tuesday morning.
Look for highs both Monday and Tuesday in the low to mid 50s.
Wednesday will be dry but Wednesday night and Thursday heavy rain is in the forecast.
The rain comes to an end early Friday morning.
The sky will clear during the day Friday and Friday afternoon through the weekend look dry and cool to chilly.
We may see widespread frost Saturday morning.
