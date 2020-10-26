Coroner IDs woman killed in I-75 crash over weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman killed in a crash on Interstate 75 over the weekend.
Ashlee Bingham, 22, of Westwood, died Sunday at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.
She was taken there following a crash in the northbound lanes of the highway near Paddock Road. It was reported about 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
Further details about the crash were not immediately available Monday.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.