Coroner IDs woman killed in I-75 crash over weekend

Coroner IDs woman killed in I-75 crash over weekend
Photo: FOX19 NOW/file
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | October 26, 2020 at 9:06 AM EDT - Updated October 26 at 9:06 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman killed in a crash on Interstate 75 over the weekend.

Ashlee Bingham, 22, of Westwood, died Sunday at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.

She was taken there following a crash in the northbound lanes of the highway near Paddock Road. It was reported about 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Further details about the crash were not immediately available Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.