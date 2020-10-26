Crash knocks out power to nearly 3K East Price Hill residents

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A red van crashed into a utility pole and knocked out power to more than 2,800 Duke Energy customers in East Price Hill early Monday, according to Cincinnati police.
The crash was reported in ,the 3600 block of Warsaw Avenue, near a Kroger store that is without power except for a backup generator, residents tell FOX19 NOW.
Power is estimated to be restored about 7 a.m.
Further details on the crash were not immediately available.
