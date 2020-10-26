1 dead, 1 critically hurt in weekend crash on Big Mac Bridge

NEWPORT, Ky. (FOX19) - One person is dead and another is critically hurt in a weekend crash on the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge along Interstate 471, Newport police confirmed Monday morning.
A vehicle was stopped in the middle of the highway for an unknown reason when it was struck Friday afternoon, they said.
The crash shut down northbound I-471 for an extended period of time.
Few details have been released so far, including the names of those involved, while Newport police say they continue to investigate.
They said they still have to do accident reconstruction and decide if charges will be filed.
