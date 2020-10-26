Early voting open until 7 p.m. this week in Ohio

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Board of Elections in all 88 Ohio counties will be open for early voting from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday through Friday this week.
The extended hours were planned by the Board of Elections, which was open for early voting from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. last week.
Early voting will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 and from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.
Voters this weekend faced long lines to cast their ballots at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections on Euclid Avenue in Cleveland.
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said voters in Cuyahoga County cast 1,295 ballots.
Each county’s Board of Elections office is the only place to cast a ballot in-person before Election Day.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.