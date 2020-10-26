Fairfield City Schools bring most students back to full-week in-person class

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -One of the area’s largest districts is bringing most of its students back full-time Monday.
Students from grades kindergarten through eighth grade at Fairfield City Schools will resume to five-day in-person learning, while students in grades nine through twelve will return to a four-day learning schedule.
Officials say that preschool students and students in grades 9-12 will attend on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Wednesdays will be used for teachers to support, monitor progress, and check-in with virtual learning students.
Parents had the option to request a change to in-person learning. Students currently in the hybrid model could also request a change to the virtual program.
On Wednesdays, parents of students learning virtually can pick up free meals from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Freshman School, the Senior High School, and Creekside and Crossroads middle schools.
Safety protocols will continue with students back in the building four to five days per week. Masks or facial coverings are required for all students and staff unless a doctor’s note is provided.
If the child is not feeling well, the district asks that the child stays at home.
The district says they will closely be monitoring health information and continue to prepare for every scenario.
