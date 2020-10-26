Fifth Third Bankcorp announces new president

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Fifth Third Bankcorp announced a new president Monday.
Officials say that Tim N. Spence, a Pacific-Northwest native, will oversee all business and regional banking while leading the company’s strategy.
Spence was a senior partner in the financial services at Oliver Wyman, a global strategy and risk management consulting firm, before coming to Fifth Third Bank in 2015.
Officials say that while at Fifth Third Bank, Spence worked as a chief strategy officer. In 2017 he leveled up to the role of the head of consumer banking and payments.
While president, Spence will continue to report to Fifth Third’s chairman and CEO and former President Greg Carmichael, officials said.
“Tim has demonstrated extraordinary leadership and vision in driving the strategy and execution to transform Fifth Third through innovation and technology,” Carmichael said. “Over the past several years, he has been a principal architect and catalyst of many of the Company’s most important strategic initiatives. Those initiatives include organic growth investments, numerous partnerships with fintechs and other third parties, and the 2019 acquisition of MB Financial Inc. in Chicago – a move that dramatically changed the competitive landscape and positioned us for success in one of our most important markets. Tim is keenly focused on solutions that enable Fifth Third to best serve our customers – from individuals to small and large businesses – and help them achieve their goals.”
Officials say in 2018, Spence was recognized by the American Banker newspaper as Digital Banker of the Year.
Spence is a board member for the Consumer Banker’s Association. He also serves on the executive committee of the board of Cintrifuse, on the advisory board for Miami University’s Altman Institute for Entrepreneurship, and a member and co-chair of the commerce committee for the Cincinnati Chamber’s RESTART Taskforce.
