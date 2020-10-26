Flyers posted, reward offered seeking information in 2001 double-homicide

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Nineteen years after someone shot and killed two people on a front porch in Cincinnati, the case remains unsolved.
Vicki Waters, 42, and Frank Drees, 37, were friends at the time of their murders. By all accounts, they were deeply loved and are deeply missed.
Now family and friends are passing out, distributing and posting flyers around Greater Cincinnati, with a focus on Price Hill, to continue to shine a spotlight on the unsolved double-homicide.
A stranger printed the flyers after FOX19 NOW’s recent story.
Meanwhile, loved ones are trying to raise money themselves through a GoFundMe page.
Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information in the case.
Those with information can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 513-352-3040.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.