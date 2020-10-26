Hamilton County sheriff candidate hot over allegedly burned yard sign

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The race for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s office is heating up — literally — after a campaign sign was allegedly set on fire in Millvale.
The unconfirmed incident happened on Beekman Street near Dreman Avenue. The Bruce Hoffbauer sign is now surrounded by ashes.
“I got a call from a friend who says they drove past and saw the sign burned up,” said Hoffbauer.
Hoffbauer is currently running for Hamilton County Sheriff. He says he couldn’t believe what he was seeing when he drove past the sign a few days ago.
The Republican candidate purports the sign was burned by someone who does not agree with him politically, though that is unsubstantiated, as is his repeated characterization of it as an act of vandalism.
“I just think it was poor taste at a time like this. If you don’t agree with me and my race for sheriff, you still don’t destroy somebody’s property. It’s unfortunate that it happened,” said Hoffbauer.
Hoffbauer says that the $50 dollar sign had been sitting in the area undisturbed for nearly two months before he claims someone decided to torch it.
While there have been several reports of signs stolen, Hoffbauer says that he hasn’t seen the type of vandalism he claims occurred.
“It takes away from what we’re doing. We’re trying to make this about safety and security, and for someone to destroy property specifically burning it. It could have caught something on fire. It could have been a real problem.”
Charmaine McGuffey is running against Hoffbauer for sheriff. Her campaign manager released the following statement:
“We never condone anyone destroying anyone’s property. We have had several signs stolen and run over. It’s unfortunate. We are sorry it happened to our opponent and we’re sorry it happened to us as well.”
With seven days to go until election day, Hoffbauer says he hopes whatever happened doesn’t happen again.
“My position is, I will not condone any violence of destruction of property. When we had protests and unrest and riots, if someone doesn’t like something, they have the freedom of speech to say they don’t like. Once they cross the line and they destroy things or assault someone, my position is there are consequences for that. That consequence would be jail, and I think we have to set that message for safety and security and following the rule of law,” said Hoffbauer.
The sheriff’s office says it is looking to see if any nearby surveillance cameras caught the alleged act on camera.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.