Hamilton County sheriff candidate hot over allegedly burned yard sign

“My position is, I will not condone any violence of destruction of property. When we had protests and unrest and riots, if someone doesn’t like something, they have the freedom of speech to say they don’t like. Once they cross the line and they destroy things or assault someone, my position is there are consequences for that. That consequence would be jail, and I think we have to set that message for safety and security and following the rule of law,” said Hoffbauer.