Hamilton Police Department search for missing 11-year-old

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) -Hamilton police are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl.
Officers say that Pandora has been missing since Monday morning.
She has strawberry blonde hair and was last seen on Walnut Street, police said.
Officers say she goes by “Panda” and could be wearing white and blue striped leggings. She also could have her tablet with her.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamilton Police Department at 513-868-5811.
