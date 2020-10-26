LIVE: Sheriff’s office escorts fallen deputy to Spring Grove Cemetery

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office escorts fallen deputy to Spring Grove Cemetery
By Brian Planalp | October 26, 2020 at 4:03 PM EDT - Updated October 26 at 4:20 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office will escort Corporal Deputy Adam McMillan from the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office to Spring Grove Cemetery at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

McMillan, 42, was on duty when his cruiser crashed into an oncoming Metro bus Oct. 8 on Beechmont Avenue at Eight Mile Road in Anderson Township.

A 19-year-veteran of the department, McMillan suffered serious head trauma during the crash.

He had been in a coma until Friday at 4:53 p.m., when Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil said he passed away peacefully with his family and friends by his side.

The sheriff’s office did not have an update on funeral arrangements for the fallen deputy as of Monday.

