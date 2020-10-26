More than $369M in narcotics seized by CBP Cincinnati officers this fiscal year

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Cincinnati seized a total of 2.8 tons of narcotics valued at $369.1 million in the Fiscal Year 2020 (FY20), according to the agency.
Shipments from around the world found their way to Cincinnati, but CBP said the officers' training and knowledge prevented the drugs from going in further.
CBP Cincinnati officers seized a total of 1,097 shipments in the FY20, the agency said.
The most intercepted drug by the officers was methamphetamine, which they seized 1,020 pounds of, according to CBP.
Officers also seized 617 pounds of cocaine, 652 pounds of marijuana, and more than 100 pounds of fentanyl in FY20, the agency stated.
“The work of our officers has been incredible and their dedication to CBP’s enforcement mission is evident when you look at these narcotics seizures,” said Richard Gillespie, Port Director-Cincinnati. “Drug traffickers are persistent in their attempts to smuggle hard narcotics into the United States, however, through our hard work and vigilance we will continue to intercept these dangerous drugs at our port of entry before they can harm our communities.”
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.