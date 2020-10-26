Party bus driver recounts shooting outside Tri-County Mall

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (FOX19) - The driver of a party bus recalls the shooting outside Tri-County Mall that put a 15-year-old girl in the hospital Friday night.
Roberty Hartman is owner of Elegant Excursions Party Bus. He says he was waiting to pick up a group of around 20 people outside the mall for a birthday party ride-along when the shooting occurred.
“And it wasn’t until the young ladies that were going to get on the bus ran up to the car and started screaming, ‘Oh my gosh, they shot her!’” Hartman recalled.
“There was only one [shot], it was a loud one, you would’ve heard a second one. It was a large-caliber weapon, enough that I thought it was a firework at first.”
Hartman immediately called 911.
“Nobody was arguing, so it wasn’t like there was a big fight around the car,” he said. “You definitely didn’t expect anything like that. They didn’t have any alcohol with them, and they weren’t trying to party or drink like that, so I’m not sure what happened in the vehicle. I just saw them jump back from the bang of the discharge. And it was only one s hot.”
Springdale police say someone posted an invitation on social media to meet for the party bus in the mall lot.
“The invitation was sent kind of loosely,” Springdale PD Officer Keenan Riordan said. “Not everyone knew everyone that was coming onto the bus, so the victim herself actually was just sitting in the backseat of a car, and at some point a shot rang out, and she was shot by a bullet in the abdomen.”
The girl is expected to make a full recovery, police say.
No arrests have been made in the case.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.