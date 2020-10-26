Rain chances for most of the work week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Each day this week through the morning hours of Friday some rain will fall in the Tristate.
Monday a few light showers could pop up at any time with steady, widespread rain developing overnight into Tuesday. Scattered showers will continue into Tuesday night.
Look for highs both Monday and Tuesday in the low to mid 50s.
Wednesday will be dry but Wednesday night and Thursday heavy rain is in the forecast.
The rain comes to an end early Friday morning.
The sky will clear during the day Friday and Friday afternoon through the weekend look dry and cool to chilly.
We may see widespread frost Saturday morning.
